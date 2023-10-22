Revelation 1; 22:18-21. Understanding the 2nd coming prophecy in Revelation changes everything!

REVELATION 1. The reason we suffer under the ways of men (Gnosticism) 2 Thess. 2:3; James 5:7-11, is because Satan, the second horseman of the apocalypse while pretending to be God Rev. 6:4, lied to us. Men cannot be like God. We always have our thumbs on the scales of justice. We cannot save ourselves much less other men Jer. 10:23. Neither can we oppose nor fight against the ways of God! Evil men never could have murdered Christ or ruled over this world had the Lord not allowed the prince of the power of the air to rule over this Gnostic world for the past 1680 years 1 Cor. 2:6-16; 2 Thess. 2:1-11. The second coming of the ways of God includes Christ - the perfect preacher, one faith, from God, Christianity, the Bible from God, that He will wield when He resumes His rule over His Kingdom. The Lord hid His face, power, glory, majesty, and Bible for the past 1680 years because of free moral agency, so that now, in the last 43 years of Satan’s rule over the kingdoms of men (the last days or the end times), we can fight the good fight of faith against Satan’s mega sword of Gnosticism Rev. 6:4 with the Sword of the Spirit, until the restoration of the Bible is complete. Then Christ will resume His reign as King of Kings. There will be peace on earth and agape love to all, by all, at the great wedding feast for the last 720 years of Christianity. The days of Satan and all evil men who refuse to repent will be over John 12:30-32; Acts 17:30. 806-216-1161, [email protected] https://zeno.fm/radio/one-true-faith-radio/ https://thewatchman.substack.com/ http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan

