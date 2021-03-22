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[VF] THRIVE : Que faut-il donc pour prospérer ? | What on earth will it take? (Documentaire)
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139 views • March 22, 2021
THRIVE est un documentaire atypique qui lève le voile sur ce qui se passe RÉELLEMENT dans le monde, en remontant la piste de l’argent et en dévoilant la consolidation du pouvoir à l’échelle mondiale dans presque chaque aspect de nos vies. Traitant à la fois de découvertes scientifiques et d’avancées en matière de conscience et d’activisme, THRIVE propose de vraies solutions et nous arme de stratégies audacieuses et inédites pour reconquérir nos vies et notre avenir.
Sourcve Vidéo VF
https://odysee.com/@YellowFlagsInfos:e/THRIVE--Mais-Que-Faut-il-Donc-Pour-Prosperer:0
Vidéo originale
https://www.thriveon.com/thrive-i
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
Sourcve Vidéo VF
https://odysee.com/@YellowFlagsInfos:e/THRIVE--Mais-Que-Faut-il-Donc-Pour-Prosperer:0
Vidéo originale
https://www.thriveon.com/thrive-i
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
https://linktr.ee/margueriterothe
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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