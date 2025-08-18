BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump says there's no need for a ceasefire in Ukraine during peace talks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1306 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 2 days ago

Trump says there's no need for a ceasefire in Ukraine during peace talks.

Several reporters asked questions. No great replies....

Trump was asked how many more billions he plans to give Ukraine.

Trump said Ukraine will not join NATO but will instead receive security guarantees.

“That was Biden — a corrupt and not very smart president — who was handing out weapons. I sell them. We only sell weapons,” Trump replied.

He also said that European NATO countries will be the ones paying for U.S. weapons supplied to Ukraine.

In short, Trump and Zelensky said nothing new and nothing concrete. Trump carefully avoided specifics on the most sensitive issues — the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass and the question of security guarantees.

Zelensky mostly smiled and nodded like an idiot.

NOW: Closed-door negotiations have begun, journalists have been asked to leave the room.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy