Trump says there's no need for a ceasefire in Ukraine during peace talks.

Several reporters asked questions. No great replies....

Trump was asked how many more billions he plans to give Ukraine.

Trump said Ukraine will not join NATO but will instead receive security guarantees.

“That was Biden — a corrupt and not very smart president — who was handing out weapons. I sell them. We only sell weapons,” Trump replied.

He also said that European NATO countries will be the ones paying for U.S. weapons supplied to Ukraine.

In short, Trump and Zelensky said nothing new and nothing concrete. Trump carefully avoided specifics on the most sensitive issues — the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass and the question of security guarantees.

Zelensky mostly smiled and nodded like an idiot.

NOW: Closed-door negotiations have begun, journalists have been asked to leave the room.