EPOCH TV | The Diesel Crisis Still Looms, and It’s Global

Crossroads with host Joshua Philipp
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/DieselCrisisYT
The world is facing a diesel shortage, which will raise the prices of fuel in all countries and cause a potentially dangerous lack of supplies in some. The United States’ reserves of diesel fuel have been cut down to only a month’s worth, and the increases in demand are growing faster than the supply.
Meanwhile, Canada is facing criticism for a commercial that promotes assisted suicide and that uses a “blue whale” symbol featured in suicide games that have victimized children in several countries, including the United States. While the commercial is from a private brand, it is raising concerns that suicide is being normalized and promoted.
In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.
