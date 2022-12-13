The end times frames , the end of the church age, 7 years tribulation will begin 2023 ?

More Biblical evidences the rapture Dec 2022 and 7 years Tribulation to begin 2023.. too many evidences, end time signs, the clue from dreams and visions, especially God’s word tells us !

High likely , it does not mean the predictions will happen 100 % for sure ! Keep watching!





Matt 16: 6-4, KJV

6 The Pharisees also with the Sadducees came, and tempting desired him that he would shew them a sign from heaven.

2 He answered and said unto them, When it is evening, ye say, It will be fair weather: for the sky is red.

3 And in the morning, It will be foul weather to day: for the sky is red and lowering. O ye hypocrites, ye can discern the face of the sky; but can ye not discern the signs of the times?

4 A wicked and adulterous generation seeketh after a sign; and there shall no sign be given unto it, but the sign of the prophet Jonas. And he left them, and departed.

Rapture should take place on The Church Holiday and Sunday, because Jesus Christ is the first fruits was raised on the first day of the week on Sunday, and so is the first resurrection and rapture saints and God hates the festival, because his people more focus to the festival or holiday itself

Amos 5:18-23, KJV

18 Woe unto you that desire the day of the Lord! (7 YEARS TRIBULATION) to what end is it for you? the day of the Lord is darkness, and not light.

19 As if a man did flee from a lion, and a bear met him; or went into the house, and leaned his hand on the wall, and a serpent bit him.

20 Shall not the day of the Lord be darkness, and not light? even very dark, and no brightness in it?

21 I hate, I despise your feast days, and I will not smell in your solemn assemblies.

22 Though ye offer me burnt offerings and your meat offerings, I will not accept them: neither will I regard the peace offerings of your fat beasts.

23 Take thou away from me the noise of thy songs; for I will not hear the melody of thy viols.

Amos 8:9-11, KJV

9 And it shall come to pass in that day, saith the Lord God, that I will cause the sun to go down at noon, and I will darken the earth in the clear day:

10 And I will turn your feasts into mourning, and all your songs into lamentation; and I will bring up sackcloth upon all loins, and baldness upon every head; and I will make it as the mourning of an only son, and the end thereof as a bitter day.

11 Behold, the days come, saith the Lord God, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the Lord:

Jeremiah 51:39-40, KJV

39 In their heat I will make their feasts, and I will make them drunken, that they may rejoice, and sleep a perpetual sleep, and not wake, saith the Lord.

40 I will bring them down like lambs to the slaughter, like rams with he goats.

THE RAPTURE COULD OCCUR IN WINTER SEASON :

PRO 25:13, KJV

As THE COLD OF SNOW IN THE TIME OF HARVEST ((THE FIRST HARVEST FOR THE BELIEVERS-THE RAPTURE OF CHURCH IS IN WINTER TIME)) , so is a faithful messenger to them that send him: for he refresheth the soul of his masters.").

WINTER SNOW REPRESENTS OUR SINS ARE WASHED BY GOD THRU JESUS CHRIST AS WHITE AS SNOW, CLEAR ?

ISAIAH 1:18, KJV

Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be AS WHITE AS SNOW; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.

EVEN GOD-THRU JESUS CHRIST CLEANS OUR BODY-THE TRUE BORN AGAIN CHRISTIANS , WHITER THAN SNOW , OKAY ?

PSALM 51:7, KJV

Purge me with hyssop, and I shall be clean: wash me, and I shall be whiter than SNOW.