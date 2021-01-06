Indoctrination - Millions More for Covid Ads

I’m a Former Teacher. Here’s How Your Children Are Getting Indoctrinated by Leftist Ideology.Your children are being indoctrinated. The education system designed to teach them how to think critically has been weaponized by the radical left to push an anti-American agenda.As someone who has worked in education for four years, I have seen firsthand how your children are being ensnared by the left and their teachers.Douglas Blair is an administrative assistant at The Heritage Foundation and a graduate of Heritage's Young Leaders Program.Your children are being indoctrinated. The education system designed to teach them how to think critically has been weaponized by the radical left to push an anti-American agenda.As someone who has worked in education for four years, I have seen firsthand how your children are being ensnared by the left and their teachers.I worked with kids from ages 3 to 13 and saw the brainwashing that exists at all levels of education. The left uses a combination of propaganda and suppression to push kids into the ensnaring grip of socialism and anti-patriotism.First is the propaganda. Teachers will assign work instilling the idea that the pillars of Western civilization were evil, and their memories deserve to be thrown in the trash.Trudeau government to spend more than $88M on COVID-19 adsPrime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is planning to spend more than $88 million to get its message out on everything from health advice to government programs related to COVID-19, CBC News has learned.That's on top of money that government departments have already budgeted for communicating with Canadians on other issues.In fact, the $88.7 million the government plans to spend this year on communications and marketing related to COVID-19 is more than its annual budget for all subjects combined over the past decade.Five Times Google Was Caught Red Handed on Bias and CensorshipCould Google swing an election? A string of leaks over the past four years suggests the tech giant has gone above and beyond to suppress conservative, independent media and the Trump movement.Twitter has attracted much attention in recent weeks for its brazen, highly visible acts of censorship, including the ongoing censorship of the New York Post, and its repeated censorship of tweets from President Trump.But Google’s bias, while less visible recently, stands to have a bigger impact on the 2020 election. As Breitbart News again highlighted last week, the company has erased Breitbart News results on Google search to the point where verbatim searches for the site’s headlines do not return results on Google search.Americans Bought Approximately 21 Million Guns in 2020, Sales up 73%At this point in December it is already apparent Americans bought approximately 21 million guns this year, an increase of 73 percent over the number purchased in 2019.ABC News quotes figures from The Trace to report the estimated 21 million guns sold and claims the buying surge is the result of a “perfect storm” consisting of “the pandemic, economic recession, civil unrest and a divisive presidential election.”They spoke to a mother of three named Trish Beaudet, who explained she has never owned a gun before but is now buying one for herself and one for her 25-year-old daughter.Beaudet said, “I’ve never owned a gun. I’ve never wanted a gun. I’ve never had a gun in my home.”She then pointed to the chaos in the streets and on the news, lamenting:Complete List Of U.S. Organizations Funded By George SorosOrganizations directly funded by Soros and his Open Society Foundations (OSF):Source: DiscoverTheNetworks.org via Dr. Eowyn