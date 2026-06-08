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Fun and Flirty Country Love Song between a lonely cowboy and his lonely lady neighbor!
Georgia/Tennessee Line
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, idea, story, direction, arrangement, style, video production, Original Lyrics and AI voice/Music
Verse
Right on the border, of the Georgia/Tennessee line
Two lonely people, who had nothing but time
On the very south of Tennessee, He had some cows to feed
On the very North of Georgia, she had a garden to keep
Chorus
Right on the border, of Georgia and Tennessee
They could see each other's places from right across the street
He would wave from the fence, and from the garden she would smile
But big love was brewing on that Georgia/Tennessee line
verse
"Hey Georgia, those are some fine looking tomatoes" he said, while fixing the fence
"Hey Tennessee, would you like a tomato sandwich?" she said
With a wink and a smile, he said "I don't know"
"Crossing that street is in a whole 'nother zip code."
Chorus
Right on the border, of Georgia and Tennessee
They could see each other's places from right across the street
He would wave from the fence, and from the garden she would smile
But big love was brewing on that Georgia/Tennessee line
verse
She laughed and smiled, and made some tomato sandwiches and tea
She said, I'm coming over, and she packed up all her treats
And she crossed that border, when she crossed that street
And so began, a big romance between Georgia and Tennessee
Chorus
Right on the border, of Georgia and Tennessee
They could see each other's places from right across the street
He would wave from the fence, and from the garden she would smile
But big love was brewing on that Georgia/Tennessee line
Big love was brewing on that Georgia/Tennessee line