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Georgia Tennessee Line - Gail Carson
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Fun and Flirty Country Love Song between a lonely cowboy and his lonely lady neighbor!


Georgia/Tennessee Line
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my concept, idea, story, direction, arrangement, style, video production, Original Lyrics and AI voice/Music

Verse
Right on the border, of the Georgia/Tennessee line

Two lonely people, who had nothing but time

On the very south of Tennessee, He had some cows to feed

On the very North of Georgia, she had a garden to keep


Chorus
Right on the border, of Georgia and Tennessee

They could see each other's places from right across the street

He would wave from the fence, and from the garden she would smile

But big love was brewing on that Georgia/Tennessee line


verse

"Hey Georgia, those are some fine looking tomatoes" he said, while fixing the fence

"Hey Tennessee, would you like a tomato sandwich?" she said

With a wink and a smile, he said "I don't know"

"Crossing that street is in a whole 'nother zip code."


Chorus
Right on the border, of Georgia and Tennessee

They could see each other's places from right across the street

He would wave from the fence, and from the garden she would smile

But big love was brewing on that Georgia/Tennessee line



verse
She laughed and smiled, and made some tomato sandwiches and tea

She said, I'm coming over, and she packed up all her treats

And she crossed that border, when she crossed that street

And so began, a big romance between Georgia and Tennessee



Chorus
Right on the border, of Georgia and Tennessee

They could see each other's places from right across the street

He would wave from the fence, and from the garden she would smile

But big love was brewing on that Georgia/Tennessee line

Big love was brewing on that Georgia/Tennessee line

Keywords
aifuncountry songlove songflirty
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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