Fun and Flirty Country Love Song between a lonely cowboy and his lonely lady neighbor!





Georgia/Tennessee Line

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my concept, idea, story, direction, arrangement, style, video production, Original Lyrics and AI voice/Music



Verse

Right on the border, of the Georgia/Tennessee line



Two lonely people, who had nothing but time



On the very south of Tennessee, He had some cows to feed



On the very North of Georgia, she had a garden to keep





Chorus

Right on the border, of Georgia and Tennessee



They could see each other's places from right across the street



He would wave from the fence, and from the garden she would smile



But big love was brewing on that Georgia/Tennessee line





verse



"Hey Georgia, those are some fine looking tomatoes" he said, while fixing the fence



"Hey Tennessee, would you like a tomato sandwich?" she said



With a wink and a smile, he said "I don't know"



"Crossing that street is in a whole 'nother zip code."





Chorus

Right on the border, of Georgia and Tennessee



They could see each other's places from right across the street



He would wave from the fence, and from the garden she would smile



But big love was brewing on that Georgia/Tennessee line







verse

She laughed and smiled, and made some tomato sandwiches and tea



She said, I'm coming over, and she packed up all her treats



And she crossed that border, when she crossed that street



And so began, a big romance between Georgia and Tennessee







Chorus

Right on the border, of Georgia and Tennessee



They could see each other's places from right across the street



He would wave from the fence, and from the garden she would smile



But big love was brewing on that Georgia/Tennessee line



Big love was brewing on that Georgia/Tennessee line



