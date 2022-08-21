Cider Sunday: Rekorderlig Passionfruit Hard Cider 2.0/5

This is their "Premium" cider? wtfA big disappointment in a little can. Loaded w chems I wouldn't drink this again. I only gave it a 2 because it's technically drinkable if you dont mind the chemical after taste.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.

Big 3

Can I even "Skal" you with this poison?

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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