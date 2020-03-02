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(Video 10 ) VAXXED: FROM COVER-UP TO CATASTROPHE
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119 views • March 02, 2020
(see also Videos 9, 11 & 12) & also Brighteon channel 'Vaccines and Vaccination'
https://www.brighteon.com/browse/channels/evanesenceofgoodPreviously banned
From YouTube, Vimeo and Real Video. CDC whistle-blower Dr. William Thompson discloses hidden files from the agency’s 2004 study on the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine and its link to autism. Parents of autistic and vaccine-damaged children share their disturbing experiences.
WARNING LABELS TELL THE REAL STORY: VACCINES DELIVER DANGEROUS SIDE EFFECTS
You need not look very far to learn about the potential for adverse reactions from vaccines. In fact, the same entities behind the push for mandatory vaccination programs also display a frighteningly long list of potentially adverse reactions, many of them serious. “Any vaccine can have side effects,” states the CDC website. What isn’t highlighted is that in many cases, those side effects are expected as often as one out of every two individuals.
With information gleaned directly from the CDC website and the labels of the pharmaceuticals themselves, here is a brief look at just 25 of the hundreds of potentially dangerous reactions documented for specific vaccines:
1. Permanent brain damage: Diphtheria, Tetanus and acellular Pertussis (DTaP); Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR); Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella (MMRV); Varicella (Chickenpox)
2. Moderate or long-term seizures: DTaP, Influenza (inactivated), MMR, MMRV, Varicella (Chickenpox)
3. Severe nervous system reaction: Yellow Fever
4. Coma or lowered consciousness: DTaP, MMR, MMRV
5. Deafness: MMR, MMRV
6. Intussusception (bowel blockage requiring hospitalization): Rotavirus
7. Severe illness with organ failure: Yellow Fever
8. Serious allergic reaction: Virtually every vaccine
9. Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Influenza (inactivated)
10. Blood in urine or stool: Adenovirus
11. Pneumonia: Adenovirus, Varicella (Chickenpox)
12. Low platelet count, causing bleeding disorder and/or low blood count: MMR, MMRV, Varicella (Chickenpox)
13. Inflammation of the stomach or intestines: Adenovirus
14. Diarrhea: Adenovirus, HPV-Cervarix, Influenza (live), Serogroup B Meningococcal (MenB), Rotavirus, Tdap vaccine (Combined Tetanus, Diphtheria & Pertussis)
15. Fever, mild to severe: DTaP, Influenza (inactivated), MMRV, Adenovirus, Hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), HPV-Cervarix, HPV-Gardasil 9, HPV-Gardasil, Japanese encephalitis, MMR, Meningococcal ACWY, MenB, Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Pneumococcal polysaccharide, Rabies, Adult tetanus/diphtheria, Tdap, Typhoid, Varicella (Chickenpox), Yellow Fever
16. Fainting or loss of consciousness: Virtually every vaccine
17. Abdominal pain: Adenovirus, HPV-Cervarix, Influenza (live), Rabies, Tdap, Typhoid
18. Joint pain or similar achiness: Adenovirus, Influenza (inactivated), MMR, MenB, Rabies, Tdap
19. Upper respiratory tract infection or stuffy nose: Adenovirus, Influenza (live)
20. Sore throat and/or swollen glands and/or cough: Adenovirus, Influenza (inactivated), Influenza (inactivated), Influenza (live), Tdap
21. Vomiting and/or nausea: DTaP, HPV-Cervarix, Adenovirus, Influenza (live), MenB, Rabies, Rotavirus, Tdap, Typhoid
22. Redness, rash, bruising, bleeding or itching: DTaP, Anthrax, Hib, HPV-Gardasil 9, HPV-Gardasil, Influenza (inactivated), MMR, MMRV, Meningococcal ACWY, MenB, Rabies, Shingles, Adult tetanus/diphtheria, Tdap, Typhoid, Varicella (Chickenpox), Yellow Fever
23. Fatigue or tiredness: Hepatitis A, DTaP, Anthrax, HPV-Cervarix, Influenza (inactivated), Influenza (live), MenB, Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Adult tetanus/diphtheria, Tdap
24. Headache: Hepatitis A, Adenovirus, Anthrax, HPV-Gardasil 9, HPV-Gardasil, Influenza (inactivated), Influenza (live), Japanese encephalitis, MenB, Rabies, Shingles, Adult tetanus/diphtheria, Typhoid
25. Soreness/pain, swelling, muscle ache or lump: Virtually every vaccine
Life-threatening risks emphasize the need for natural, effective solutions
The reactions identified by the CDC provide but a glimpse into the multitude of adverse side effects that can occur with the administration of vaccines. Driven by economics, these health risks are downplayed, with big pharma influencing the medical community and government agencies.
https://www.brighteon.com/browse/channels/evanesenceofgoodPreviously banned
From YouTube, Vimeo and Real Video. CDC whistle-blower Dr. William Thompson discloses hidden files from the agency’s 2004 study on the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine and its link to autism. Parents of autistic and vaccine-damaged children share their disturbing experiences.
WARNING LABELS TELL THE REAL STORY: VACCINES DELIVER DANGEROUS SIDE EFFECTS
You need not look very far to learn about the potential for adverse reactions from vaccines. In fact, the same entities behind the push for mandatory vaccination programs also display a frighteningly long list of potentially adverse reactions, many of them serious. “Any vaccine can have side effects,” states the CDC website. What isn’t highlighted is that in many cases, those side effects are expected as often as one out of every two individuals.
With information gleaned directly from the CDC website and the labels of the pharmaceuticals themselves, here is a brief look at just 25 of the hundreds of potentially dangerous reactions documented for specific vaccines:
1. Permanent brain damage: Diphtheria, Tetanus and acellular Pertussis (DTaP); Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR); Measles, Mumps, Rubella and Varicella (MMRV); Varicella (Chickenpox)
2. Moderate or long-term seizures: DTaP, Influenza (inactivated), MMR, MMRV, Varicella (Chickenpox)
3. Severe nervous system reaction: Yellow Fever
4. Coma or lowered consciousness: DTaP, MMR, MMRV
5. Deafness: MMR, MMRV
6. Intussusception (bowel blockage requiring hospitalization): Rotavirus
7. Severe illness with organ failure: Yellow Fever
8. Serious allergic reaction: Virtually every vaccine
9. Guillain-Barré Syndrome: Influenza (inactivated)
10. Blood in urine or stool: Adenovirus
11. Pneumonia: Adenovirus, Varicella (Chickenpox)
12. Low platelet count, causing bleeding disorder and/or low blood count: MMR, MMRV, Varicella (Chickenpox)
13. Inflammation of the stomach or intestines: Adenovirus
14. Diarrhea: Adenovirus, HPV-Cervarix, Influenza (live), Serogroup B Meningococcal (MenB), Rotavirus, Tdap vaccine (Combined Tetanus, Diphtheria & Pertussis)
15. Fever, mild to severe: DTaP, Influenza (inactivated), MMRV, Adenovirus, Hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), HPV-Cervarix, HPV-Gardasil 9, HPV-Gardasil, Japanese encephalitis, MMR, Meningococcal ACWY, MenB, Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Pneumococcal polysaccharide, Rabies, Adult tetanus/diphtheria, Tdap, Typhoid, Varicella (Chickenpox), Yellow Fever
16. Fainting or loss of consciousness: Virtually every vaccine
17. Abdominal pain: Adenovirus, HPV-Cervarix, Influenza (live), Rabies, Tdap, Typhoid
18. Joint pain or similar achiness: Adenovirus, Influenza (inactivated), MMR, MenB, Rabies, Tdap
19. Upper respiratory tract infection or stuffy nose: Adenovirus, Influenza (live)
20. Sore throat and/or swollen glands and/or cough: Adenovirus, Influenza (inactivated), Influenza (inactivated), Influenza (live), Tdap
21. Vomiting and/or nausea: DTaP, HPV-Cervarix, Adenovirus, Influenza (live), MenB, Rabies, Rotavirus, Tdap, Typhoid
22. Redness, rash, bruising, bleeding or itching: DTaP, Anthrax, Hib, HPV-Gardasil 9, HPV-Gardasil, Influenza (inactivated), MMR, MMRV, Meningococcal ACWY, MenB, Rabies, Shingles, Adult tetanus/diphtheria, Tdap, Typhoid, Varicella (Chickenpox), Yellow Fever
23. Fatigue or tiredness: Hepatitis A, DTaP, Anthrax, HPV-Cervarix, Influenza (inactivated), Influenza (live), MenB, Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Adult tetanus/diphtheria, Tdap
24. Headache: Hepatitis A, Adenovirus, Anthrax, HPV-Gardasil 9, HPV-Gardasil, Influenza (inactivated), Influenza (live), Japanese encephalitis, MenB, Rabies, Shingles, Adult tetanus/diphtheria, Typhoid
25. Soreness/pain, swelling, muscle ache or lump: Virtually every vaccine
Life-threatening risks emphasize the need for natural, effective solutions
The reactions identified by the CDC provide but a glimpse into the multitude of adverse side effects that can occur with the administration of vaccines. Driven by economics, these health risks are downplayed, with big pharma influencing the medical community and government agencies.
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