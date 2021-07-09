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John's Birth 5/10/3BC in Prophecy...5/10/585(586)BC Solomon's Temple Destroyed; Herod's 70AD.
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2 views • July 09, 2021
John-the-Baptist was born on 5/10/3BC on the Jewish Lunar Bible Calendar just as the 2 Temples Herod's Temple and Soloman's Temple were destroyed on 5/10. This is because a new physical temple will never be rebuilt, it is built in our hearts now through the repentance of John-The-Baptist. Our bodies are the 3rd temporary tabernacle which can only be made eternal through the repentance of John-The-Baptist. To accomplish this we are to be immersed/baptized into every word of God. That is why historically they were destroyed on the same day, as John-The-Baptist's Birthday...
John-The-Baptist, end-time events biblical, prophecy, temple destruction 586bc 70ad, tower of babel, biblical calculations, number prophecies, biblical calculations, bible mysteries, christ birth,
John-The-Baptist, end-time events biblical, prophecy, temple destruction 586bc 70ad, tower of babel, biblical calculations, number prophecies, biblical calculations, bible mysteries, christ birth,
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