My Words are Destroying Strongholds

Jan 2, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: I have chosen America for this very time to awaken and destroy all the enemy’s strongholds. Each and every stronghold they had over my America is being dismantled right now and will soon be fully destroyed to never return to its current form again. Well done my Remnant. Continue to allow me to lead you and guide you with the yoke I have on you. #DivinePower #DestroyingStrongholds #FightwithmyWords

