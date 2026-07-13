Standing Up Against Gold Scammers and Fraud, an interview with Tucker Carlson

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Protecting investors starts with exposing deception. Mike Adams and Todd Pittner revisit Tucker Carlson's warnings about dishonest precious metals companies, emphasizing the importance of transparency, fair pricing, and doing your research before trusting anyone with your retirement savings.
#Gold #Investing #ConsumerProtection #FraudAwareness #Transparency #FinancialSecurity
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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