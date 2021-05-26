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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 5-26-2021 Free Dances From Larry Flynt's Club
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31 views • May 26, 2021
Coercion, bribery and force are all the wrong ways to sell a product unless the product is a "safe and effective" injection that is! Meanwhile in Australia healthcare workers are upset that no one is showing up for their death shots.
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Article Links:
https://www.fox5vegas.com/coronavirus/las-vegas-strip-club-hosting-covid-19-vaccine-event-friday-night/article_cd28c42a-b74e-11eb-a393-8705101ed69b.html?fbclid=IwAR0ImxKaXoBxDalC0T79GV-rstDm_NgOQghOZeYeEw5l448lAYszx9SMk3c
https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/news/victorian-health-worker-furious-over-slow-vaccine-rollout-cites-complacency-fear-among-aussies/news-story/b1840fd07184cb29589b1758e9d8ce3d
https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/son-dearly-regrets-telling-his-mum-to-get-the-astrazeneca-vaccine-but-experts-warn-of-risks-of-not-getting-vaccinated/news-story/dbdf3f79a6db7105ff166adc000f08da
https://www.fda.gov/drugs/enforcement-activities-fda/unapproved-drugs
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccine-shelf-life-extended-from-5-to-31-days-says-mhra
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
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Article Links:
https://www.fox5vegas.com/coronavirus/las-vegas-strip-club-hosting-covid-19-vaccine-event-friday-night/article_cd28c42a-b74e-11eb-a393-8705101ed69b.html?fbclid=IwAR0ImxKaXoBxDalC0T79GV-rstDm_NgOQghOZeYeEw5l448lAYszx9SMk3c
https://www.news.com.au/national/victoria/news/victorian-health-worker-furious-over-slow-vaccine-rollout-cites-complacency-fear-among-aussies/news-story/b1840fd07184cb29589b1758e9d8ce3d
https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/son-dearly-regrets-telling-his-mum-to-get-the-astrazeneca-vaccine-but-experts-warn-of-risks-of-not-getting-vaccinated/news-story/dbdf3f79a6db7105ff166adc000f08da
https://www.fda.gov/drugs/enforcement-activities-fda/unapproved-drugs
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccine-shelf-life-extended-from-5-to-31-days-says-mhra
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