Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
From "King" to "Crazy" in Less Than 24 hours (John 6)
5 views
channel image
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published 20 hours ago |

I think Jesus feeding the 5,000 people is a kids classic story, but when it connects with the events the following day we see how a massive crowd of people who are head over heels for this Jesus guy change their tune when they discover he's not just a vending machine but wants to cultivate life that really satisfies in ways that seem a bit too crazy for them.

Keywords
jesusgospel of johnmiraclenew testamentpassoverfive loavestwo fishdumb christianfeeds 5000

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket