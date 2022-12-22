I Bought the E320 From Florida, Drove it Home

I bought the 2005 E320 CDI that I was considering in Florida and drove it home
to Ohio. I talked the owner down from $5,500 to $4,500, as many interior
components will need to be replaced and some exterior work is needed. That
said, the vehicle is a good solid machine that is easily worth the cost and
will be well worth the efforts that I will put into it. Check out the video
and let me know if you think I got a good deal! Please join our Substack where
we will share more technical details! <https://artofdiesel.substack.com/>
—Mark-A-Billy
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.