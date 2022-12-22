Create New Account
I Bought the E320 From Florida, Drove it Home
106 views
The Art of Diesel
Published a day ago |

I bought the 2005 E320 CDI that I was considering in Florida and drove it home

to Ohio. I talked the owner down from $5,500 to $4,500, as many interior

components will need to be replaced and some exterior work is needed. That

said, the vehicle is a good solid machine that is easily worth the cost and

will be well worth the efforts that I will put into it. Check out the video

and let me know if you think I got a good deal! Please join our Substack where

we will share more technical details! <https://artofdiesel.substack.com/>

—Mark-A-Billy




