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These Five Men Will Now Control Much Of Your Freedom
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1277 views • January 10, 2021
Published 17 hours ago on January 9, 2021
By Chris Widener
POLITICROSSING
Take a good look at these five men below. You may not know it but they are your dark overlords now. Private unelected citizens, they own and/or support most of the communication infrastructure in America today. Are you okay with that? We are all fools to place this much power in the hands of five men.
https://politicrossing.com/these-five-men-will-now-control-much-of-your-freedom/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
By Chris Widener
POLITICROSSING
Take a good look at these five men below. You may not know it but they are your dark overlords now. Private unelected citizens, they own and/or support most of the communication infrastructure in America today. Are you okay with that? We are all fools to place this much power in the hands of five men.
https://politicrossing.com/these-five-men-will-now-control-much-of-your-freedom/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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