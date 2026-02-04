Pete Ricketts Betrays Nebraska Again: Striking Down Rand Paul's Amendment to Strip $5.1 Billion in Fake Refugee Welfare Waste

In January 2026, the Senate voted 32-67 to reject Sen. Rand Paul's amendment to remove $5.1 billion in refugee and entrant assistance funding from a major appropriations bill. Nebraska Sens. Pete Ricketts and Deb Fischer voted against the amendment, allowing continued federal allocations through the Office of Refugee Resettlement to support state programs, including services in Nebraska.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/pete-ricketts-betrays-nebraska-again

