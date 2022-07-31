THE COST OF VACCINES...

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Professor Cahill offers solutions to an important area of our civil life. "If I experience a severe adverse
reaction, long term effects (still unknown) or die from the vaccine will I (or
my family) be compensated from the vaccine manufacturer or the Government"
Government: "NO - the government and vaccine manufacturers have 100% zero
liability regarding this experimental drug"