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Moderna is Coming For Your Babies: Big Pharma Seeks FDA Approval For kids 6mo-4yrs
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669 views • April 30, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Project Moderna is the next Genocide of children.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins The Stew Peters Show to bring to light the plans that Moderna has to vaccinate infants as young as 6-months old!
Watch this eye-opening segment now at StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12yjom-moderna-is-coming-for-your-babies-big-pharma-seeks-fda-approval-for-kids-6m.html
Project Moderna is the next Genocide of children.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins The Stew Peters Show to bring to light the plans that Moderna has to vaccinate infants as young as 6-months old!
Watch this eye-opening segment now at StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12yjom-moderna-is-coming-for-your-babies-big-pharma-seeks-fda-approval-for-kids-6m.html
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