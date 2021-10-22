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The Hidden Truth About Holy Spirit Baptism
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22 views • October 22, 2021
John the Baptist said that he came to baptize people with water, but that one greater than him was coming who would baptize people with the Holy Spirit. What was he talking about. And why do churches today still baptize people with water in the name of Jesus, when John made it clear that Jesus' baptism was with the Holy Spirit?
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