2.3.23: Traffickers caught, TRUMP interview, Balloon SATELLITES? RACE wars, Parents WIN, EGGS! PRAY! [MIRROR]
TruthParadigm
Published 19 days ago |

[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://rumble.com/v28825f-2.3.23-traffickers-caught-trump-interview-balloon-satellites-race-wars-pare.html


*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

Music

A Cosmic Jump

Song by Shahead Mostafafar

https://artlist.io/song/78735/a-cosmic-jump


The Lord's Prayer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3tKr9ewcHw


The Isaacs

http://theisaacs.com/


vaxxchoice.com


MALICIOUS COMPLIANCE: MARINE FACES RETALIATION IN SECOND COURT MARTIAL FOR MISCONDUCT AFTER FIRST COURT MARTIAL THROWN OUT DUE TO REMOVAL OF MANDATE

https://trmlx.com/malicious-compliance-marine-faces-retaliation-in-second-court-martial-for-misconduct-after-first-court-martial-thrown-out-due-to-removal-of-mandate/


Where did the flu go in 2020 and 2021? https://t.me/PepeMatter/14275


Trump says that Putin did not want to invade but was forced to do so.... https://t.me/PepeMatter/14284


😳 Dr. Ryan Cole Shares Terrifying Biopsy Results Which Could Explain Rise in Cancers https://t.me/chiefnerd/6897


You won’t believe how your taxpayer dollars were abused to fund left-wing Marxist indoctrination using supposed COVID relief spending. https://t.me/realKarliBonne/149734


#BlackMirror https://t.me/realKarliBonne/150030


President Donald J Trump RSBN interview - The Prayer 🙏 https://t.me/realKarliBonne/150017


RSBN EXCLUSIVE: Interview with President Donald J. Trump From Mar-a-Lago https://gettr.com/post/p275i0085f4


It is baloooooooooon https://t.me/realKarliBonne/149997


They are now testing members of the military for AIDS and sickle cell anemia. https://t.me/Q_Anon8/37649


'Parents Have Had It': Iowa Gov. Takes on 'Woke Indoctrination' with Massive School Choice Victory

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/february/parents-have-had-it-iowa-gov-takes-on-woke-agenda-indoctrination-after-massive-school-choice-victory


Egg shortage, sterilization of hens through mRNA contaminated feed https://t.me/agentsoftruth/20436


BREAKING! Los Angeles: Human trafficking task force announces rescues & arrests. https://t.me/c/1716023008/158274


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


