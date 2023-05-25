Indicate (1997, PC)

Indicate (인디케이트) is a platformer developed by Korean company SiEn Art and published by Korean Samsung. As far as I know, it was only released in South Korea.
Your character can jump, punch and kick. There are various items to pick up. Bombs can thrown to hurt enemies from a distance, ID cards while activate lifts, a red and blue pill will refill your health once automatically if you run out of health.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.