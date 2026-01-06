THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Tuesday 1/6/26 • Somali Ambassador To UN Tied To Ohio Medicare Fraud

SOMALI AMBASSADOR TO UN TIED TO OHIO MEDICARE FRAUD, WIFE OF US CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER WHO KILLED ASHLI BABBITT RAKED IN NEARLY $200 MILLION IN HHS DAYCARE FUNDS

More and more theft and misuse of taxpayer money being exposed every day!

Spread the link to this censored transmission!





CHECK OUT THE EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION

https://thealexjonesstore.com/Ron





ALEX JONES NETWORK LINKS

• alexjonesAPP.com

• https://infowars.com

• https://alexjones.network

• https://thealexjonesstore.com/Ron

• https://drjonesnaturals.com

• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• Follow @AJNlive on X

• https://alexjonesgame.com





To Help Support The RonGibsonChannel

STRIPE is a secure payment processor (NO ACCOUNT REQUIRED)

Easy and Simple To Use

https://buy.stripe.com/9AQbMqg6fgfS3FS4gg

Thank You, Ron





• All RonGibsonChannel Links In One Place

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson



