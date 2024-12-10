18+ 🇸🇾 The Western-backed "inclusive" terrorist rebel fighters in Syria execute former SAA soldiers in a hospital

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇸🇾🇸🇾 The Western-backed "inclusive" terrorist rebel fighters in Syria execute former SAA soldiers in a hospital.
Further Info Via @Vanessa Beeley:
A horrific video has emerged showing Turkish-backed terrorists entering a hospital room in Manbij and executing wounded soldiers.
As the patients groan in pain, the terrorists ask if they are soldiers. After confirming that they are both soldiers, the terrorists execute them while they are still in the hospital beds.
Source @Retards Of TikTok
