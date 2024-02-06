Create New Account
Tucker Carlson’s Moscow visit & possible Putin interview sparks anger in US
Published 19 hours ago

Tucker Carlson’s possible Putin interview sparks anger in US   |   Tucker Carlson’s visit to Moscow has sparked a media frenzy and RT’s Donald Courter provides us the latest on how just a few pictures of a famous journalist in the Russian capital sent social media into the speculations abyss  |  RT News

Keywords
tucker carlsonrt newsmoscow visit

