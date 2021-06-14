Sensitivity Training + Social Engineering as Brainwashing - G .Edward Griffin [12.06.2021]

Sensitivity Training as Brainwashing) - a prophetic, animated filmstrip from 1969, narrated by G. Edward Griffin, about the use of sensitivity training as a tool in social engineering.Related Keywords:Yuri Bezmenov, Yuri Bezmenov Interview, Call of Duty, Yuri Bezmenov Ideological Subversion, Yuri Bezmenov Full Interview, Yuri Bezmenov Call of Duty, Yuri Bezmenov Subversion, Yuri Bezmenov (Tomas Shuman) Ideological Subversion, Ideological Subversion KGB, Ideological Subversion Demoralisation,Bezmenov, Short Documentary, Yuri Bezmenov Takeover,Marxist Takeover,Yuri Bezmenov warned America in 1984, that Marxism and Leninism was becoming its greatest threat and needs to be addressed immediately. Sadly his voice was either suppressed or not heard and today the radical left are in control, and out of control. PLEASE WATCH!!!Yuri Bezmenov had told us years ago what is manifesting itself in 2021. The Woke ideology seen on the left, being forced onto society, has infected our most important institutions, leaving us confused as to what happened and why. In the first installment of The Communist Tactics Of Ideological Subversion, Yuri Bezmenov, ex-KBG agent turned western journalist, outlines the first step in the process to subvert a society - Demoralization.Bezmenov/Schuman is best remembered for his Pro-American Anti-communist lectures and books from the 1980s. n 1984, he gave an interview to G. Edward Griffin. Bezmenov explained in this interview the methods used by the Soviet KGB to secretly subvert the democratic system of the United States.Tomas D. Schuman authored the book Love Letter to America, W.I.N., Almanac Panorama, Los Angeles 1984, ISBN 0-935090-13-4. In Love Letter to America he writes, "Like a true-life Winston Smith, from the George Orwell book 1984, Tomas Schuman worked for the communist equivalent of Orwell's Ministry of Truth - The Novosti Press Agency (RIA Novosti). Novosti, which means "News" in Russian, exists to produce slanted and false stories to plant in the foreign media. The term for this KGB effort is "disinformation".Tomas D. Schuman was associated with World Information Network (WIN) located at 31220 La Baya Dr. 110, Westlake, CA 91362. WIN published WIN PANORAMA books and cassettes along with the WIN Panorama Report newsletter. WIN also published under the name WIN Almanac Panorama, or ALmanac. In 1985, Tomas D. Schuman wrote No Novosti is Good News, Almanac, ISBN 0935090177 and in 1986 he wrote World Thought Police, Almanac, ASIN B0007246RO. An order form at the rear of Love Letter To America offers a book called KAL 007 and a cassette called "Radio Moscow" by Schuman.Referring to such people, Bezmenov said:"They are programmed to think and react to certain stimuli in a certain pattern [alluding to Pavlov]. You can not change their mind even if you expose them to authentic information. Even if you prove that white is white and black is black, you still can not change the basic perception and the logic of behavior."Demoralization is a process that is "irreversible". Bezmenov actually thought (back in 1984) that the process of demoralizing America was already completed. It would take another generation and another couple of decades to get the people to think differently and return to their patriotic American values, claimed the agent.180 views•Premiered Jun 12, 2021Yuri Bezmenov1.16K subscribers