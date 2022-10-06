Episode 171: Can Antioxidants Help Us Live Longer with Chris Burres

What is an antioxidant? Antioxidants are molecules that fight free radicals in your body. How do Nanotechnology and antioxidants work together? The low molecular weight of these antioxidants allows them to interact with ROS (free radicals.) Sounds a little crazy right? But it’s true these two amazing things work together to reduce inflammation and repair cellular damage. Dr. Deb Interviews scientist Chris Burres and he shares this amazing new product called MyVitalC which combines antioxidants and nanotechnology and is helping people feel better and reduce inflammatory conditions.

Do not miss these highlights:

03:38 The origin of ESS60, and how it was discovered.

06:03 How this soccer ball-shaped molecule, ESS60 can extend lifespan by 90%.

06:42 If you reduce your calorie consumption by 30%, you can extend your life by 30%.

10:16 There’s a massive structural difference between the soccer ball-shaped molecule and Graphene.

11:15 What is Nanotechnology or Nanomaterials, and how can they be beneficial?

14:11 How MyVitalC products work on reducing free radicals and working on healing some of the mitochondrial damage.

17:14 Why ESS60 is in olive oil.

21:09 ESS60 in Olive oil – How it tastes and how healthy it is.

24:09 Chris Burres journey in the supplement industry.

27:33 Why you should be careful buying supplements on Amazon.

29:13 Seeing those testimonials from people led Chris in formulating the product that somebody else can utilize easier and better

33:09 How detrimental sleep is for your mental focus and your mental intellectual capabilities and your physical.

Resources Mentioned

Whether you are recovering from an illness or just looking to maintain your current overall health, schedule a consult with us at Serenity Health Care by calling (262)522-8640 or visit https://www.serenityhealthcarecenter.com

About our Guest:

Some may call him a mad scientist but don’t let the lab coat fool you! Chris Burres is the owner of SES Research, the first company to deliver carbon nano materials, and MyVitalC, the world’s first nano antioxidant. Chris has an extensive background in a diverse range of areas including Mechanical Engineering, Comedy Improv Artist, Oil and Gas Explosives and Competitive Soccer to name a few. He’s also the co-host of the most popular internet marketing podcast on iTunes since 2009. When Chris realized a Nobel Prize-Winning chemical tested by NASA had been proven to almost double the lifespan of mammals, he decided to make ESS60 into a household item. He’s now on a mission to help people live longer, healthier and pain-free lives one dose at a time.

Website: http://www.myvitalc.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisburres/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/myvitalc

Instagram: https://instagram.com/myvitalc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/myvitalc

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/MyVitalC

Check out My VitalC here: www.myvitalc.com/ltwn