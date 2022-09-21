Bug Out Bags, Underground Bases & The Denver International Airport ☢

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The city of Denver prepares the locals to bug out of town.
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Globalization and World Cities Research Network [DENVER = BETA]
Denver is sometimes referred to as one of the Beta World Cities of the world, meaning that it enjoys high levels of multi-culturalism and globalization.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Globalization_and_World_Cities_Research_Network/
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Things to do in Denver this weekend [Sept. 24-26]
Oktoberfest, haunted houses, and more fall activities!
https://denverite.com/2021/09/24/things-to-do-in-denver-this-weekend-sept-24-26/