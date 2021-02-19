COVID-5G discourse: purged.

While the entire world is busy debating on masks, vaccines and anything contingent, we all have been purged of an important discourse, that of Electromagnetic Pollution.



Only 12 months ago worldwide protests against the implementation of 5G infrastructures were scheduled across countries. Now it is all dead and forgotten.



Why?







Ask Vittorio Colao former Vodafone CEO and current of Verizon who was appointed by then Italian PM Conte as head of the Covid phase II response team in the country.







What a synergy! Wireless communication and virology.







Who would have guessed?







Prof. Montagnier, Nobel prize for Virology, might have.







All relevant videos and info have been systematically purged from the Net, GCF style, as if we were now all living in China, and currently either ghosted or replaced in the search results by articles and videos promoting the exact opposite idea, that there is no plausible or rational connection between COVID-19 and EMF and that only the thought of it would qualify one as a nut job.







Why not linking Nanotech in wireless technology with nanotechnology in virology?







Well, PM Conte and Trump did it on official papers, but if you do, .. you are a silly conspiracy theorist. No matter if you are the recipient of a Nobel prize.







Yet EM pollution is always around us, but, since nobody can see it... it must be all in your imagination!