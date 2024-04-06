The End is near: Jesus is soon coming.

Create New Account
Fritjof Persson
Published 16 hours ago

Seattle trans criminal defense attorney Stephanie Mueller (70yo) is representing a far-left activist named Iris Boardman who was charged for trying to shut down a city council meeting demanding more housing for illegal migrants.

seattle transcriminal defense attorneystephanie mueller

