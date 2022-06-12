Weather Modification | Earth's Core w/ J. Marvin Herndon | Conversations On The Fringe





Joshua Reid and J. Marvin Herndon discuss Herndon's vast work as an American interdisciplinary scientist and “maverick geophysicist” regarding Earth's inner workings and theories revolving around its composition and what is occurring deep beneath our feet. J. Marvin Herndon has also published several peer-reviewed papers regarding Geo-engineering that have been seemingly censored because of the "controversial" context.





Guest Website: http://NuclearPlanet.com





Guest Books:

Nature as a Weapon of Global Warfare - https://www.amazon.com/Nature-Weapon-...

Paradigm Shifts

Nasa: Politics Above Science

Herndon's Earth and the Dark Side of Science

Maverick's Earth and Universe





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