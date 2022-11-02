InfoWars - Leaked Documents Reveal DHS Spy State Authoritarian Takeover Battle Plan - 11-01-2022

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The Department of Homeland Security, FBI and other government agencies have been working closely with numerous Big Tech companies to coordinate widespread censorship operations, leaked internal documents reveal.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/dhs-coordinated-massive-censorship-operations-with-major-big-tech-platforms-leaked-docs-confirm/