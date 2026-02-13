Heavy metal detox supplementation and IV

Sam Tejada: I strongly believe that for people to detoxify a lot of these different toxins out of their body, even heavy, with heavy metals, you don't have to go directly to the IV stuff. I think we can accomplish a lot with the oral supplementation.

Christopher Shade, PhD: Oh, yeah, we totally could do it all over the world. But I like to see both. And I see them differently. Now, one, you don't have the time to do opening up of all the drainage. And so they come in to you, they're like, yeah, give me this big DMPS drip. I want 300mg IV and wush a whole bunch of stuff moves all at once.

And, you know, like I did Tony Robbins detox from Mercury. And he talks about that and he went and tried to have a DMPS. It just blew him out. And I'm like, no, no, we're going to do it differently. It's the every single day chipping away, moving it, moving it, moving it, keeping the drainage open. Once you establish that and you've got your glutathione processes up, your glutathione levels up and your drainage open, then you can throw the IVs on top and punctuate it with like a big move. Plus, there's so much stuff you can put in there with it all at once. Back when they were doing a lot of IVs, the guys who were really good doctors and knew how to open up all the drainage and get you there, they were doing pretty good with it.

06/24/2025 - A Healthy Point Of View - Mercury in Your Brain? Dr. Shade Reveals the Safe Way to Detox | Ep. 62: https://youtu.be/YseNVKdqIgo?si=RtHgR4ZwxxWKPXpx