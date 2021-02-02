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In 2022 Everyone's Eating Soylent Green - Reloaded
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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382 views • February 02, 2021
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
For those who feel led to support this channel and message: https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/

* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to

your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos.
.......................................
Soylent Green Commentary by: In Plain Sight - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Pk...
.......................................
Ordo Ab Cho is the Latin phrase for “Order Out of Chaos”.

Professor Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, a Freemason and a political and social scientist at the University of Berlin (1817-

1831), maintained that man could shape history and achieve ultimate peace only through repetitive episodes of controlled conflict

between opposing forces. Hegel advocated the idea that men must create, manipulate and manage that conflict in order to create a

pre-determined outcome – the controlled change, the synthesis.

Bible Prophesies Chaos Ahead - The present turmoil we find ourselves in is child’s play compared to the world upheaval just ahead

as foretold in the Bible. And the four angels were loosed, which were prepared for an hour, and a day, and a month, and a year,

for to slay the third part of men. Rev 9:15​

I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen

out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. The Much Appreciated donations

are few but cover my needs included website bills. There is no sick or vacation pay. I have been constantly trying to find and

share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for

the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march

on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him

Main Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_u...
SMHP2 - 2nd channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...
http://savedsoberawake.com/help-build...​ - One Time & Monthly Investment
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https://shakingmyheadproductions.com​ - Main Website
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct...​ - Libry TV

Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium

Song: The Great Divide-6916
Artist: Colossal Trailer Music
Album: Synthetica
Licensed to YouTube by
AdRev for Rights Holder (on behalf of Colossal Trailer Music); UMPI, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., AdRev Publishing, and 4 Music

Rights Societies

Song: My country 'tis of thee, "America"
Artist: Donald Pearson
Album: Choral Concert: St. John's Episcopal Cathedral Choir - Moline, R. / Ward, S. / Steffe, W. Dawson, W. / Billings, W. /

Berlin, I. / Nestor, L.
Licensed to YouTube by
NaxosofAmerica (on behalf of Delos), and 1 Music Rights Societies

Song: Paddington Station, The Hiking Song
Artist: The Endymion Ensemble, The London Voices, Terry Edwards, Dominic Muldowny, Dominic Muldowny
Album: Nineteen Eighty-Four
Licensed to YouTube by
The Orchard Music (on behalf of AHI-BSX), and 2 Music Rights Societies

Song: My Soul Loves Jesus (Live)
Artist: Valerie Boyd
Licensed to YouTube by
TuneCore (on behalf of Shekinah International)

Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/c/ShakingMyHeadProductions/videos
Keywords
vaccineshoaxbiblecommunismpropagandaaiscripturegenocidenwo1984prophesymark of the beastfallen angelsnephilimquarantinedays of noahmasksmsm lieslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great resetagenda 21
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