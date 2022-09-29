BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FBI has become Joe Biden's personal Gestapo following raid of Mark Houck's family
LifeSiteNews
LifeSiteNewsCheckmark Icon
432 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
129 views • September 29, 2022

On this week's Faith & Reason, the panel reacts to the Biden FBI's raid on pro-life father of seven Mark Houck, Italy's election of a promising prime minister named Giorgia Meloni, the delayed trial of Cardinal Joseph Zen, and Pope Francis' abandonment of Zen in favor of the Vatican-China status quo.

Watch even more pro-life and pro-family content at LifeSiteNews, and go one-step further by ensuring your loved ones receive our broadcasting for years to come by leaving a legacy with us today. Join our 25 year celebration — 25 Years: A Legacy of Life!

https://giveusd.lifesitenews.com/

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_F&R_Ep30_092922

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Rumble_F&R_Ep30_092922

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

Keywords
pro lifefbi raidmark houck
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Prenatal Fluoride Exposure Tied to Lower Cognitive Test Scores

Study: Prenatal Fluoride Exposure Tied to Lower Cognitive Test Scores

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Beyond one-size-fits-all: Study reveals gender-specific diets for a longer life

Beyond one-size-fits-all: Study reveals gender-specific diets for a longer life

Ava Grace
Ticking time bomb: Weight loss supplement recalled after toxic pesticide, hidden antidepressant found

Ticking time bomb: Weight loss supplement recalled after toxic pesticide, hidden antidepressant found

Willow Tohi
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy