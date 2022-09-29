FBI has become Joe Biden's personal Gestapo following raid of Mark Houck's family

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On this week's Faith & Reason, the panel reacts to the Biden FBI's raid on pro-life father of seven Mark Houck, Italy's election of a promising prime minister named Giorgia Meloni, the delayed trial of Cardinal Joseph Zen, and Pope Francis' abandonment of Zen in favor of the Vatican-China status quo.
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