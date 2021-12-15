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BASES2021 Hugh Newman on The Giants of Stonehenge
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123 views • December 15, 2021
Hugh Newman travels the world with the key investigators in megalithis and the ancient world. He is based in Wiltshire near Stonehenge. His website is megalithomania.co.uk/giantsofbritain.html
Initially the new sites in near East offer fascinating sites, Karahan Tepe, and Göbekli Tepe.
BASES welcomes Hugh and his wide interest group, for this Christmas lecture in Pewsey, the second series of the year, first held at the Barge Inn, nearby in July.
Initially the new sites in near East offer fascinating sites, Karahan Tepe, and Göbekli Tepe.
BASES welcomes Hugh and his wide interest group, for this Christmas lecture in Pewsey, the second series of the year, first held at the Barge Inn, nearby in July.
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