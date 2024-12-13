This Supplement Made Me Feel Something, So It Works--Right?

Let's go through how the average consumer decides to purchase a supplement or product, and review the weird incentives this creates for the chemical and pharma industries.





★ SUBSCRIBE to this channel

★ LIKE GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreenSmoothieGirl/

Check out https://www.greensmoothiegirl.com for more info, recipes, and Robyn’s blog.





Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.