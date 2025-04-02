Russian assault operations: several tank barns with electronic warfare systems, mine trawls and landing booths in the stern

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Assault operations by several tank barns with electronic warfare systems, mine trawls and landing booths in the stern.
Tanks of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade advanced under the attacks of FPV drones, cleared a path for themselves with fire from guns and landed troops from the rear booths.
Another clear example of why the troops need heavy armored infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers to deliver infantry to the front lines.