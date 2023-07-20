Net Zero will cause mass impoverishment, make no difference to climate change

Geologist, Professor Ian Plimer: Net Zero will make no difference whatsoever to the climate, but it will cause mass impoverishment.
"We will have no climate change, because climate change is driven by bigger factors than carbon dioxide... Whatever we do to change our human emissions [of CO2] will not change climate in a major planetary system. It will send us broke, but it won't change the planet's climate."
Full interview: https://watch.adh.tv/videos/prof-ian-plimer-what-climate-crisis
For more content like this, visit: https://wide-awake-media.com
#ClimateScam #ClimateCult #NetZero
