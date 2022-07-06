Fashion serves as a staple in people’s lives to express themselves. It transcends generations and preserves certain periods of time.

But fashion can be so much more than merely clothing and accessories. ‘Flower by Edie Parker’ intersects fashion and cannabis – two things important to many but rarely connected.

Founder Brett Heyman created Edie Parker in 2010. Named after her daughter, the New York City-based company offers chic acrylic handbags, accessories and a growing home collection. Heyman has been collecting acrylic bags all of her life and her experience in fashion paved the way for Edie Parker.

Episode 983 The #TalkingHedge interviews Brett Heyman, Founder and Creative Director at Edie Parker...

https://youtu.be/eL3MZpSHeeI



