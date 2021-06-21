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Scan your wrist to pay, it's already here.
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236 views • June 21, 2021
so you think it can't happen in America?? Scan wrist here at a self checkout in a Rhode Island grocery store.
mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNMqeRcYWWo
mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QNMqeRcYWWo
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