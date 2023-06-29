The vehicle with the AFU servicemen did not reach its destination - the road is littered with AFU soldier corpses - from UAVs by RU 35th Army of [V] Group, Zaporozhye sector

The outcome of the work of artillerymen and operators of UAVs from the 35th Army of [V] Group
The vehicle with the AFU servicemen did not reach its destination - the road is littered with AFU soldier corpses.
Zaporozhye sector.
