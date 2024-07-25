BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Kris Sims—Taxpayers Funding Foreign Deer Hunters?
July 25, 2024: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. We discuss the disgusting waste of tax dollars by Parks Canada, which is conducting a $12,000,000 war against European Fallow deer on Sidney Island in BC. Did you know we’re paying foreign sharpshooters shooting from helicopters to try to eradicate this invasive species? Sidney Island is 3.3 square miles. Kris and I suggest alternative strategies which would not require huge taxpayer subsidies.

Read about this story here: https://www.taxpayer.com/newsroom/parks-canada-deer-hunt-project-to-cost-taxpayers-12-million

Learn more about the Canadian Taxpayers Federation here: https://www.taxpayer.com

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

taxeschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorparks canadahelicopterwastetaxpayershuntingkris simsctfchpcanadachp talksinvasive speciesfallow deersidney island
