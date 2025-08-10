© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A child was martyred in Gaza after aid dropped from the air fell on him west of Nuseirat Camp, in a tragic scene that sums up the suffering of civilians facing danger even while trying to secure their daily sustenance.
Source @Middle East Observer
