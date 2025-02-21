© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Retired Biological & Functional Dentist, Thomas Lokensgard, DDS discusses the importance of a holistic approach to dentistry for your overall health. His book, ‘Matters Of The Mouth’ outlines the many misconceptions of dental care pushed by corporate interests from root canals to protecting beneficial mouth bacteria. He discusses with Del why oral health should be on the front lines of the Make America Healthy Again movement.
#MattersoftheMouth