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6. Justification by Grace Through Faith
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This teaching is the most profound and divine truth of the Bible and reveals the purest and deepest meaning of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and Salvation. In Chapters 1 - 3:19, God explains in great detail how we are all sinners, guilty before God and under the judgement and wrath of God. This is humanity's problem. We are condemned and can do nothing on our own to earn right-standing with God.
This chapter explains the Righteousness of God, or how we can be judged right or reconciled to God after we die, can only be attained by ONE way, through putting your faith in Jesus Christ. Jesus paid the price for our sin that we could not pay. Come learn the what Atonement, Redemption and Salvation mean in all it's theological beauty and see why Christianity is unique and from God.
Romans 3:21-26 - God’s Righteousness Through Faith (NKJV)
Justification by Grace Through Faith
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21 But now the righteousness of God apart from the law is revealed, being witnessed by the Law and the Prophets, 22 even the righteousness of God, through faith in Jesus Christ, to all [f]and on all who believe. For there is no difference; 23 for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, 24 being justified [g]freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus, 25 whom God set forth as a [h]propitiation by His blood, through faith, to demonstrate His righteousness, because in His forbearance God had passed over the sins that were previously committed, 26 to demonstrate at the present time His righteousness, that He might be just and the justifier of the one who has faith in Jesus.
https://www.crossroadoftruth.org/romans - for free download of the notes contained in this class.
email at [email protected]
This chapter explains the Righteousness of God, or how we can be judged right or reconciled to God after we die, can only be attained by ONE way, through putting your faith in Jesus Christ. Jesus paid the price for our sin that we could not pay. Come learn the what Atonement, Redemption and Salvation mean in all it's theological beauty and see why Christianity is unique and from God.
Romans 3:21-26 - God’s Righteousness Through Faith (NKJV)
Justification by Grace Through Faith
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21 But now the righteousness of God apart from the law is revealed, being witnessed by the Law and the Prophets, 22 even the righteousness of God, through faith in Jesus Christ, to all [f]and on all who believe. For there is no difference; 23 for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God, 24 being justified [g]freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus, 25 whom God set forth as a [h]propitiation by His blood, through faith, to demonstrate His righteousness, because in His forbearance God had passed over the sins that were previously committed, 26 to demonstrate at the present time His righteousness, that He might be just and the justifier of the one who has faith in Jesus.
https://www.crossroadoftruth.org/romans - for free download of the notes contained in this class.
email at [email protected]
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