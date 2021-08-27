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What is Coming – August 27, 2021
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342 views • August 30, 2021
What is Coming – August 27, 2021
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
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Since I don't want to be labeled Anti-Anything other than anti-satan, I will be taking down some of my past videos and refraining from giving much detail and links about world events. I am pro God and stand on His Word, against the evil powers of darkness. Amen. I was shown in a dream months ago that the communication would be taken from us. I want to do my part in remaining faithful to God and delivering these messages. God Bless You All.
Here is a great resource - Faith Giant
https://faithgiant.com/
Financial system under attack
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z5SMOeGvr8v6/
Bible Timeline Chart
https://amazingbibletimeline.com/?fbclid=IwAR0NnuWL6jiEJGRVJoC4_Uor0ZGF6nbxDc_qy2Xgryu6ZYm3unUXH3jHO7Q
Russ Wade, email [email protected]
Please share this video.
Since I don't want to be labeled Anti-Anything other than anti-satan, I will be taking down some of my past videos and refraining from giving much detail and links about world events. I am pro God and stand on His Word, against the evil powers of darkness. Amen. I was shown in a dream months ago that the communication would be taken from us. I want to do my part in remaining faithful to God and delivering these messages. God Bless You All.
Here is a great resource - Faith Giant
https://faithgiant.com/
Financial system under attack
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z5SMOeGvr8v6/
Bible Timeline Chart
https://amazingbibletimeline.com/?fbclid=IwAR0NnuWL6jiEJGRVJoC4_Uor0ZGF6nbxDc_qy2Xgryu6ZYm3unUXH3jHO7Q
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