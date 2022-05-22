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2 Thessalonians 2:13-3:5 PRAYING
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33 views • May 22, 2022
2 Thessalonians 2:13-3:5 PRAYING - Believers Impact The Lives Of Other Believers Through Prayer.
The day started off with the alarm not going off, no coffee to be found, and only enough cereal to cover the bottom of the bowl. It went downhill from there. In the middle of this rotten day, a simple text message from a friend changed it all. It read: “God brought you to my mind, you were prayed for today, that God would see you through.” Praying for another person changes our perspective and theirs. Paul focused on prayer and the impact it makes in this world.
The day started off with the alarm not going off, no coffee to be found, and only enough cereal to cover the bottom of the bowl. It went downhill from there. In the middle of this rotten day, a simple text message from a friend changed it all. It read: “God brought you to my mind, you were prayed for today, that God would see you through.” Praying for another person changes our perspective and theirs. Paul focused on prayer and the impact it makes in this world.
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