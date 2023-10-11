And We Know 10.11.2023 BOOMS everywhere, FFs, the New Normal, World is watching, KARI, WWIII, Borders! Pray!

LT of And We Know





Oct 11, 2023





It has been a few more days since we last watched and asked many questions. We know that there is an enormous loss of life. We also know that the WAR drums are beating again and the emotions are strong again throughout the earth. We will look at more of this today and discuss Kari Lake for Senate, how those who support Hamas in AMERICA think, how false flags work and more on the FAUCI druggie. Here we go!





Create your SURVIVAL 4Patriots Food KIT>> https://4patriots.com/

Get 10% off 1st order by using code “LT”

—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/





During his speech today, President Trump said that “the same people that just attacked Israel” are coming across our southern border 👀 https://t.me/TruthHammer/11669





They are having Hamas rallies in NYC https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/49493





Time to resurface this harrowing exchange between David Horowitz and a student at the University of California San Diego in 2010. https://x.com/Kevin__McMahon/status/1711833732036862198?s=20





Trump 6 years ago at UN 6 years ago https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/49576





California issued sweeping environmental regulations to reduce fossil fuel emissions throughout the state that will worsen the national supply chain crisis and cripple the trucking industry, https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/22093





He shows the Presidential Seal & it says THE PRESIDENT on his portfolio. https://t.me/candlesinthenight/63000





Millions of Americans Sincerely Love Donald Trump https://t.me/candlesinthenight/63158





Lord Walter Rothschild, also known as Baron Rothschild, is known to be a part of the most influencial banking and finance dynasty in history. https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/19857





CNN EXPOSED FOR FAKING AN ATTACK IN ISRAEL

https://x.com/ShaykhSulaiman/status/1711958497141612801?s=20





The False Flag Operation

https://x.com/PunishDem1776/status/1711817485278683635?s=20





I can prove the HAMAS incursion… was a False Flag https://x.com/KillAuDeepState/status/1711246697442242983?s=20

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3ok8gj-10.11.23-booms-everywhere-ffs-the-new-normal-world-is-watching-kari-wwiii-b.html