Framingham Portuguese Club breaks all the rules, yet Citizen Complaints fall on deaf ears

A quaint historic social club in Framingham Massachusetts has been taken over by Brazilian party crazies who do everything opposite of what they are supposed to do.Some residents are fighting back to see changes or better yet, that this dance club is SHUT DOWN. These Citizens go up to a brain dead licensing board and plead their case with one opposed to these citizens free speech to this board way more than others, Cesar Monzon, obviously a critic of these Citizens and their right to bring up the topic... Where is his corruption in all of this?Anyway, the Portuguese club is NOT working in harmony with its original social club by-laws, it is a Brazilian hell hole of people who love to party, dance on tables, drink and drink and who the hell knows who is legally able to serve the booze....Mr Monzon said I should ask THEM...lolThis is typical the way corruption takes over a City. All you people should be proud...The license should have been SUSPENDED two years ago and now we go through the dance to complain.....Go on to their Facebook page, everything advertised their shows it to be a Dance club. If you as a Framingham former Town meeting member thinks this club is great then YOU are part of the corruption in Framingham.If you don't like this email to bad, hit the delete button......The video/AUDIO below is Me before the Welcoming Task Force as I present three documents, one in particular asking for an inquiry into City Councilor Margaret Shepards hiring practices, she hires illegal aliens, people that are NOT supposed to be even in the country. Nice example to have a City Councilor breaking FEDERAL and State Laws....Of course she is protected by our corrupt City of wink winks.....joerizoli.comRizolitv.comJoe Rizoli